Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 373 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

GIS traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 176,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

