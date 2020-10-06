Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 225,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $79.37.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

