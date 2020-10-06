Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.65. 4,294,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,560,633. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

