Bogart Wealth LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 171,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

