Bogart Wealth LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE GD traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $142.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

