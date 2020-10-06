Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 842,770 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.09. The company had a trading volume of 101,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

