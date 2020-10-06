Bogart Wealth LLC Has $22.51 Million Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 60,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,028,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,584.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 86,459 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

