Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 141,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.