Bogart Wealth LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. 203,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,061. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

