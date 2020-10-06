Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Altria Group by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Altria Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,676. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

