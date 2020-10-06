Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.