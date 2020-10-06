Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 9,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.38. 228,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.20. The company has a market cap of $343.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

