Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $34.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,448.50. 84,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,407. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,008.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,531.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,410.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.