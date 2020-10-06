Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.67. The stock had a trading volume of 323,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

