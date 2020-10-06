Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NKE remained flat at $$127.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 359,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,592,313.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

