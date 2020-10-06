Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 94,287.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,546.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,709 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

