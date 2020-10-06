Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 1.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

RPV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 18,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,210. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06.

