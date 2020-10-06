Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 607 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.34.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

