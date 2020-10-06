Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 591 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $8.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.01. The stock had a trading volume of 974,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. The stock has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $666,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

