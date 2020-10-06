Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Zendesk by 208.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $38,425.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $9,723,658. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

