Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,110 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. 144,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,064. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

