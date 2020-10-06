Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $7.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

