Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 117,987 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 5.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 1,627,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,355,580. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.