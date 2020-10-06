Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 547,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 488,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 112,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

