Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 108,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

