Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

BA traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,725. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

