Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

