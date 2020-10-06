bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

BLUE opened at $56.11 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,287 shares of company stock worth $80,134 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

