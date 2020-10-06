Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $802,073.02 and $458,717.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.03 or 0.04864108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032346 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

