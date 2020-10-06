Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 987,624 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,237,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

