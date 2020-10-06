Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.16

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 213829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,108.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,222,789 shares of company stock worth $162,069,457. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

