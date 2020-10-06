Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,108.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $14,910.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $597,004.88.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 7,946,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

