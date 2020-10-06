Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,108.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $14,910.00.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $597,004.88.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
Shares of BE stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 7,946,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $19.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
