Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $200,259.86 and $94.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

