Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $27.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $161,182. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,531,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 460,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after buying an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $9,201,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

