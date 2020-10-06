BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TCPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 2,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

