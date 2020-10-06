Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.45

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.45 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 9415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after buying an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blackline by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,961,000.

Blackline Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

