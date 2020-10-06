Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million and a P/E ratio of -27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

