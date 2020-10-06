Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Capitalization Tops $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 198,428% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00296738 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00398416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012823 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007760 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

