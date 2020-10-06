BitcoinHD Price Hits $3.46 on Major Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00032281 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

