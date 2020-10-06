Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $689.75 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $164.10 or 0.01532609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Poloniex, OTCBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00160136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,535,658 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Koinex, Indodax, CoinZest, Bibox, Binance, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Poloniex, WazirX, Bitkub, Trade Satoshi, Bitrue, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Upbit, BX Thailand, FCoin, Coinsquare, Kraken, Bittrex, Korbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, MBAex, YoBit, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE, IDAX, Hotbit, SouthXchange, CoinEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

