Bitcoin Atom Price Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $572.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

