Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 59.9% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.29 million and $572.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

