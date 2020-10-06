BitCapitalVendor Price Reaches $0.0025 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.40 million and $24,285.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.97 or 0.04837534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032475 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

