BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) PT Raised to $7.00

BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

