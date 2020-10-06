BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,118,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 97,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $643.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

