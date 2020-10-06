BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECH. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,685. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 132.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,165,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.