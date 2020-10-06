BidaskClub Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMBC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 185,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 66,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

