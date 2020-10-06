BidaskClub Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Opera stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Opera by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Opera by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

