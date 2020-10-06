BidaskClub Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 402,571 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,535,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

