BidaskClub Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNSA. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of KNSA opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

